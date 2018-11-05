× Pitch in to help keep Oklahomans with the annual KFOR Brad Edwards Warmth 4 Winter coat drive

OKLAHOMA CITY-The calendar is nearing the end of 2018 and that means it is time for the annual KFOR Brad Edwards Warmth 4 Winter Coat Drive.

The late Brad Edwards worked tirelessly as a consumer advocate and started the In Your Corner segments helping Oklahomans. He wanted to help ensure every child had a warm winter coat and we are working to carry on the mission.

Edwards, who was always In Your Corner, was driving to work about 30 years ago when he noticed children walking outside in the freezing cold without coats. He thought Oklahomans could do better and this coat drive was born with the help of The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command.

If you know anyone in need of a winter coat, contact that Salvation Army at (405) 246-1100.

Coat Drop Off Locations:

KFOR-TV NewsChannel 4

Bethany

Morningstar Storage, 7100 NW 50th Street

Edmond

Legacy Cleaners, 1531 East 2nd Street

Legacy Cleaners, 1201 NW 178th Street, Suite 125

Legacy Cleaners, 1208 S Broadway

Legacy Cleaners, 805 W Covell Street

Legacy Cleaners, 16504 N May Avenue

Morningstar Storage, 1000 N Santa Fe Avenue

Morningstar Storage, 1400 NW 164th Street

Midwest City

Morningstar Storage, 351 S Midwest Blvd

Rose State College, Susan Loveless Building, 1808 Hudiburg Drive

Rose State College, Fine Arts Building, 6420 SE 15th Street (northwest side of main campus near the Wellness and Aquatic Center, just south of the baseball fields)

Norman

Morningstar Storage, 1606 24th Avenue SW

Oklahoma City

Legacy Cleaners, 4917 N Western Avenue

Steelyard, 505 East Sheridan Avenue

Morningstar Storage, 13601 N Santa Fe Avenue

Morningstar Storage, 12118 N Pennsylvania Avenue

Morningstar Storage, 12520 N MacArthur Blvd

Morningstar Storage, 9108 S Pennsylvania Avenue