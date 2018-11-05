Pitch in to help keep Oklahomans with the annual KFOR Brad Edwards Warmth 4 Winter coat drive
OKLAHOMA CITY-The calendar is nearing the end of 2018 and that means it is time for the annual KFOR Brad Edwards Warmth 4 Winter Coat Drive.
The late Brad Edwards worked tirelessly as a consumer advocate and started the In Your Corner segments helping Oklahomans. He wanted to help ensure every child had a warm winter coat and we are working to carry on the mission.
Edwards, who was always In Your Corner, was driving to work about 30 years ago when he noticed children walking outside in the freezing cold without coats. He thought Oklahomans could do better and this coat drive was born with the help of The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command.
If you know anyone in need of a winter coat, contact that Salvation Army at (405) 246-1100.
Coat Drop Off Locations:
KFOR-TV NewsChannel 4
Bethany
Morningstar Storage, 7100 NW 50th Street
Edmond
Legacy Cleaners, 1531 East 2nd Street
Legacy Cleaners, 1201 NW 178th Street, Suite 125
Legacy Cleaners, 1208 S Broadway
Legacy Cleaners, 805 W Covell Street
Legacy Cleaners, 16504 N May Avenue
Morningstar Storage, 1000 N Santa Fe Avenue
Morningstar Storage, 1400 NW 164th Street
Midwest City
Morningstar Storage, 351 S Midwest Blvd
Rose State College, Susan Loveless Building, 1808 Hudiburg Drive
Rose State College, Fine Arts Building, 6420 SE 15th Street (northwest side of main campus near the Wellness and Aquatic Center, just south of the baseball fields)
Norman
Morningstar Storage, 1606 24th Avenue SW
Oklahoma City
Legacy Cleaners, 4917 N Western Avenue
Steelyard, 505 East Sheridan Avenue
Morningstar Storage, 13601 N Santa Fe Avenue
Morningstar Storage, 12118 N Pennsylvania Avenue
Morningstar Storage, 12520 N MacArthur Blvd
Morningstar Storage, 9108 S Pennsylvania Avenue