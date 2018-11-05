× Police in Union City investigating auto burglary

UNION CITY, Okla. – Authorities in Union City are asking for the public’s help while investigating an auto burglary.

On Nov. 1, officers were called to a reported auto burglary in the 800 block of S. Banner Rd. in Union City.

Investigators learned that the alleged suspects stole a 9mm pistol, a North Face jacket, an Under Armour backpack and a black purse with credit and debit cards.

Officers determined that the cards were used to make $1,500 in fraudulent purchases at Walmart stores in Moore and Oklahoma City.

Investigators used surveillance photos from the stores, and now want to speak with a man that may know something about the theft.

The man is described as a white man in his 30 driving a dark-colored Ford 4-door car.

If you have any information on the case, call the Union City Police Department at (405) 483-5020.