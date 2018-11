SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. – The Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people.

Police say surveillance photos of two people were taken in and around the Seminole Nation Casino, located near I-40 and Hwy 99.

Investigators say the pair is suspected of trying to use an ink pen to steal a car.

Officials say they allegedly took a cell phone and other items from inside the vehicle.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.