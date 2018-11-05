Ponca City police looking for alleged burglary suspect

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Police in Ponca City are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into a convenience store over the weekend.

During the early morning hours on Sunday, police responded to the Casey’s General Store near 5th Street and Hartford Ave. for a report of an attempted break-in.

Employees who were preparing to open called 911 after hearing glass break and then retreated to the back of the store.

Surveillance video showed, according to the Ponca City News, the suspect walk “towards the beer cooler, smiled and then took two 12-packs of Budweiser beer.”

Police say damage to the store was approximately $1,000.

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored coat and jeans.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (580) 762-5100.