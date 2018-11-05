× Razzoo’s Cajun Café to open first location in the state in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular Cajun restaurant that started in Texas is making its way north by opening the first Oklahoma location right in Oklahoma City.

Razzoo’s Cajun Café will break ground at The Pointe at Chisholm Creek in February 2019.

The restaurant will be approximately 7,400 square feet, and will seat 280 diners, including a massive all-weather patio. The opening will also bring more than 100 jobs to the Oklahoma City metro area.

Razzoo’s Cajun Café currently serves its authentic, fresh from scratch gulf coast dishes in 21 locations. The Oklahoma City location will be the brand’s first expansion outside of Texas since 2001.

The restaurant will open its doors in Summer 2019.

Chisholm Creek is located on West Memorial at Pawnee Drive in Oklahoma City.