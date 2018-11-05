× Sam Bradford released from Arizona Cardinals

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former Oklahoma City and Sooner star football player is being released from his contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

In March, Sam Bradford signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals, which added up to about $13.5 million.

However, it seems his time with the Cardinals has come to an end.

ESPN reports that the former Heisman Trophy winner was released from the team on Saturday.

Bradford struggled with the squad, losing the first two games and throwing two interceptions in the third game. He was ultimately replaced by rookie Josh Rosen.

The last couple of years have been a whirlwind for Bradford. After signing a two-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, Bradford was traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

In his first season with Minnesota, Bradford posted the league’s highest completion percentage before suffering a knee injury prior to the start of last season.

The former Sooner star and first-round draft pick has earned over $114 million in his career, but injuries have plagued him.