Several Oklahoma school districts cancel class for general election

YUKON, Okla. – Yukon Public Schools is one of several Oklahoma school districts that will not have class on Tuesday for election day.

“The best way to advocate is to vote,” Dr. Jason Simeroth, superintendent for Yukon Public Schools, said in April.

In the spring, Dr. Simeroth first told News 4 about the plans to cancel class on Nov. 6.

“We thought it would be a good opportunity to show how districts are serious and teachers can show how serious they are,” Dr. Simeroth said.

Yukon was the first to make the announcement. Since then, 16 other Oklahoma school districts have followed suit, including the state’s two largest district’s, Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

The chair of the Oklahoma City Public School Board of Education sent News 4 this statement regarding their decision to cancel class:

“Support for public education is undoubtedly a hot topic in this year’s election, and I am proud that the OKCPS Board of Education voted to close our schools on November 6 to allow our teachers to use their voices again to support public schools. The passion and commitment they brought to the Capitol steps during the Teacher Walkout inspired our nation to take a deeper look at our investment in the future. Tomorrow, they’ll channel this energy into voting and helping others exercise their civic duty to secure the future of our city, state, and nation.”- Paula Lewis, OKCPS Board of Education chair

The public school districts in Ada, Byng, Coalgate, Durant, Hartshorne, Miami, Muskogee, Oklahoma City, Panama, Pryor, Seminole, Stringtown, Tulsa, Woodward, Yukon, will be closed for election day.

Shawnee and Tahlequah public schools will have professional days.