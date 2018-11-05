× True crime podcast, “My Favorite Murder,” coming to Civic Center Music Hall in 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular true crime comedy podcast is coming to Oklahoma City next year.

“My Favorite Murder,” a podcast hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, has broken download records, and features the tales of murders and hometown crime stories from friends and fans.

Their live tours are known throughout the world, selling out large theaters across the US, Canada, Australia and Europe.

The tour will make a stop in Oklahoma City at the Civic Center Music Hall on May 2, 2019 at 8 p.m.

A limited amount of tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 9 at 10 a.m.

