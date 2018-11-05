× Wizard of Oz, Love Actually and other films return to big screen at Harkins for Tuesday Night Classics

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several classic films are returning to the big screen this month at Harkins Theatres.

For only $5, guests can relive their favorite films as part of the theatre’s Tuesday Night Classics.

November lineup

November 6 – The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

November 13 – The Wizard of Oz (1939)

November 20 – Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)

November 27 – Love Actually (2003)

You can catch these movies on the dates listed above at 7 p.m.

