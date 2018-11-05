× Woman arrested after toddler allegedly found wandering down hotel hallway

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman was arrested after a toddler was allegedly found wandering down the hallway of an Oklahoma City hotel screaming and crying.

On November 3, police responded to a hotel in north Oklahoma City just before midnight in reference to an abandoned child call.

When police arrived, they spoke with the woman who called and she said she heard a child, later determined to be almost two years old, screaming and crying on the fourth floor of the hotel. She says she went out into the hallway and the child went up to her.

She picked the child up and went downstairs to the front desk and waited in the lobby thinking someone may come to get the child.

After about 30 minutes, an employee who worked the previous shift advised they might know what room the child belonged to.

When the front desk employee attempted to call the room number, nobody answered. After the employee went up to the room, a young male came downstairs and claimed to be the child’s father, however, he was not.

22-year-old Cady Webb also came downstairs and “tried to pull the victim” from the woman’s arms. The young male was later identified as Webb’s boyfriend.

The woman told police she would not give the child back to Webb because it appeared Webb was intoxicated and she was worried for the child’s safety.

Police say there was a strong odor of alcohol on Webb’s breath, as well as large dilated pupils, and that she was “extremely intoxicated and not in a clear enough state of mind to properly care” for the child.

The child’s father was called and came to pick up the toddler.

Webb was arrested that night and booked into jail on a complaint of child neglect, public drunk and public drunkenness.