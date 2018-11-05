× Woodward’s Home for the Holidays Ice Skating Rink to open in December

WOODWARD, Okla. – Residents in northwest Oklahoma will soon be able to enjoy the first ever Woodward Home for the Holidays Ice Skating Rink!

Woodward CVB and Alliance Health Care of Woodward collaborated to present the rink, and is based off the Woodward Tourism’s Christmas theme this year, “I’ll be home for Christmas.”

The rink opens Sunday, December 16 and runs through Saturday, December 22. It will be located at Crystal Beach Park on the Thunder Court.

Parking will be located close to the rink and bleachers will also be available for those who just want to cheer on family and friends.

It will be open Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Children 12 years old and under can skate for $8. Adults can skate for $13, with skate rental being included.

For more information, you can call Woodward Tourism at (580) 256-9990.