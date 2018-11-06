Anadarko police looking for man considered to be “armed and dangerous”

ANADARKO, Okla. – The Anadarko Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

On June 27, police responded to a home in the 500 block of East Kentucky Street on robbery complaint.

According to police, three male suspects forced their way into a home where a woman and her two small children were at.

The victims were held at gunpoint while the home was ransacked.

As the suspects were fleeing from the scene, “one shot was fired at the homeowner, who had arrived and gave chase.”

Police have identified one of the suspects involved in the robbery as Jarmon Archer, who also goes by the street name “Slim” or “Wicked Deuce.”

At the time of the robbery, Archer was living in the Prairie Village area of Anadarko. He is 6’6″ tall. Police say he is a known member of the Crips gang.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information, call police.