It's Bedlam week and you can tell just by checking out social media.

OSU running back Justice Hill posted on Instagram a picture of himself scoring a touchdown last year against OU, with arrows pointing to two Sooner players, with labels saying "kids" and "little boys."

Hill rushed for 228 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 62-52 loss to Oklahoma last year.

Hill and his OSU teammates as well as OU players reacted to the post on Tuesday evening.