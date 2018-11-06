City of Norman to hold Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony

NORMAN, Okla. – The city of Norman will be holding a Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony this weekend.

On Sunday, November 11, Veterans Day, you can join the community of Norman in honoring those who have served our country.

The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. at OU Stephenson Research Center on Jenkins and the route will go north and end at Reaves Park.

The Memorial Ceremony will begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial located at Reaves Park.

Reaves Park is located at 2051 Jenkins Ave. in Norman.

Click here for more information.