Downtown in December to return for its 17th year
OKLAHOMA CITY – A holiday tradition in Oklahoma City is coming back for its 17th year!
Residents and visitors can enjoy a collection of more than 30 holiday events and activities this winter in downtown.
Popular Downtown in December events include:
- Devon Ice Rink
- Devon’s Saturdays with Santa
- A Christmas Carol presented by Devon Energy
- Bricktown Tree Lighting Festival presented by SONIC, America’s Drive-In
- SandRidge Santa Run
- Free holiday water taxi rides
- Lights on Broadway
For a full list of activities, click here.