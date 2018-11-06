× Downtown in December to return for its 17th year

OKLAHOMA CITY – A holiday tradition in Oklahoma City is coming back for its 17th year!

Residents and visitors can enjoy a collection of more than 30 holiday events and activities this winter in downtown.

Popular Downtown in December events include:

Devon Ice Rink

Devon’s Saturdays with Santa

A Christmas Carol presented by Devon Energy

Bricktown Tree Lighting Festival presented by SONIC, America’s Drive-In

SandRidge Santa Run

Free holiday water taxi rides

Lights on Broadway

