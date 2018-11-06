Election Day: What you need to know
OKLAHOMA CITY – Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in Oklahoma’s general election.
Polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6.
Below you will find a list of links that range from information on gubernatorial candidates, election day tips, a breakdown of the five state questions and more.
What to expect
Election day tips before you head to the polls (what to bring, etc)
Ballot breakdown: State races Oklahomans will see on Tuesday
Gubernatorial candidates
Oklahoma gubernatorial candidates discuss issues important for state’s future
Drew Edmondson, Kevin Stitt discuss political ads ahead of general election
Flash Point team talks with Chris Powell, Steve Russell
State Questions:
Voter guide: Breakdown of 5 state questions ahead of Oklahoma election
Groups at odds over state question on optometrists, eye-care
150 Oklahoma crime victims advocating for SQ 794, Marsy’s Law
Oklahoma voters to decide governor-lt. governor joint ticket
Oklahoma leaders weigh in on ‘Vision Fund’ state question
State question regarding school funding comes with praise, criticism
Election Board info
- With the online voter tool, you can: Confirm your voter registration, find your polling place, view sample ballots and track your absentee ballot