Election Day: What you need to know

OKLAHOMA CITY – Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in Oklahoma’s general election.

Polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6.

Below you will find a list of links that range from information on gubernatorial candidates, election day tips, a breakdown of the five state questions and more.

What to expect

Election day tips before you head to the polls (what to bring, etc)

Ballot breakdown: State races Oklahomans will see on Tuesday

Gubernatorial candidates

Oklahoma gubernatorial candidates discuss issues important for state’s future

Drew Edmondson, Kevin Stitt discuss political ads ahead of general election

Flash Point team talks with Chris Powell, Steve Russell

State Questions:

Voter guide: Breakdown of 5 state questions ahead of Oklahoma election

Groups at odds over state question on optometrists, eye-care

150 Oklahoma crime victims advocating for SQ 794, Marsy’s Law

Oklahoma voters to decide governor-lt. governor joint ticket

Oklahoma leaders weigh in on ‘Vision Fund’ state question

State question regarding school funding comes with praise, criticism

Election Board info

Online Voter Tool

With the online voter tool, you can: Confirm your voter registration, find your polling place, view sample ballots and track your absentee ballot

Frequently asked questions, Election Board more info