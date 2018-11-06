× EPA extends dicamba registration for two years

OKLAHOMA – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the extension of the over-the-top use of dicamba to control weeds in dicamba-tolerant cotton and soybean crops for two years.

Until December 20, 2020, cotton and soybean farmers can continue to use dicamba, which only effects three dicamba products: XtendiMax, Engenia and FeXapan.

There were also several other changes for the 2019-2020 growing season, according to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. They are:

Those working under the supervision of a certified applicator may no longer make applications. Only certified applicators may apply dicamba over the top.

The over-the-top application of dicamba may not be applied on soybeans 45 days after planting and on cotton 60 days after planting.

Both crops are now limited to two over-the-top dicamba applications. Cotton was previously limited at four applications.

Applications will only be allowed from one hour after sunrise to two hours before sunset.

In counties where endangered species may exist, the downwind buffer will remain at 110 feet, and there will be a new 57-foot buffer around the other sides of the field. The 110-foot downwind buffer applies to all applications, not just in counties where endangered species may exist.

According to the EPA, the “registration includes label updates that add protective measures to further minimize the potential for off-site damage.”

