Family searching for answers 45 years after man’s murder

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is still searching for answers 45 years after their loved one was brutally murdered.

In December of 1973, family members learned that Rickey Bickerstaff was bludgeoned to death while serving in the Marines. His body was found in a storage closet at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

“The next morning at formation, his car was in the parking lot and he wasn’t in formation. So they sent some people out looking for him. One of the Marines opened up that closet, and there he was,” said Ron Bickerstaff, Rickey’s brother.

In the years since Rickey’s murder, family members say they feel as though they might never know exactly what led to his death.

A suspect has never been found.