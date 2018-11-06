× Family sues insurance company for denying coverage

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma family is taking their insurance provider to court.

This week, a jury awarded the estate of Orrana Cunningham and her husband Ron more than $15 million in damages.

In 2014, Orrana was diagnosed with Stage Four nasopharyngeal cancer.

Orrana and her husband went to Houston for treatment, and it was there doctors suggested Proton Therapy treatment to cure her cancer.

Their insurance provider, Aetna, denied the coverage despite a jury learning the treatment was covered under their plan.

Ron decided to mortgage their home at $92,000 to help pay for Orrana’s treatment.

She was finally cleared of treatment and healthy enough to go home, but then she developed a virus that spread to her brain and sadly, she died.

Attorneys for the family said the Aetna’s medical staff that denied the claims were unqualified and over worked. It was also learned the three doctors and three nurses that denied the claims received bonuses from the insurance company.

The jury found Aetna guilty of reckless disregard and awarded Ron his $92,000 back, and an additional $500,000. Orrana’s estate was awarded $15 million.

Tuesday, the jury will decided whether or not to award punitive damages.

The family is asking for $15.5 million. Aetna is asking for $100,000.