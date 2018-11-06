× Incumbent Ted Cruz wins over Beto O’Rourke for U.S. Senate seat

AUSTIN, TX – Incumbent Ted Cruz has been projected to win his U.S. Senate seat after one of the most hotly contested races in the midterms against Beto O’Rourke.

Texas hasn’t elected a state-wide Democrat since 1988. But Rep. Beto O’Rourke has given Sen. Ted Cruz a tough race.

In the end, Sen. Cruz wins 51% to O’Rourke’s 48%.

Cruz finished a surprising second in the 2016 Republican presidential primary and began the Senate race as a prohibitive favorite.

But O’Rourke visited fiercely conservative parts of the state that his party had long since given up on, while shattering fundraising records despite shunning donations from outside political groups and pollster advice.

Cruz argued that his opponent’s support for gun control and universal health care were too liberal for Texas.

Trump and Cruz were bitter 2016 rivals, but the president visited Houston late last month to solidify the senator’s win.