Life Time Athletic in Oklahoma City: Kids Academy closed, sanitized due to case of scabies

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new luxury gym in Oklahoma City says their Kids’ Academy will be temporarily shut down due to a case of scabies.

According to the Life Time Athletic website, they “recently received notification of a case of scabies in our Kids Academy.”

Because of this, the gym will be shutting down the academy to “thoroughly sanitize all toys and surfaces as well as steam clean all furniture and carpeted areas.”

The Kids Academy will reopen on November 7 at 8 a.m.

