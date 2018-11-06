× Live Blog: Up-to-date coverage of Oklahoma’s elections OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of Oklahomans headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for several state offices and five state questions. KFOR-TV and K. Querry November 6, 20187:07 pm Debuting tonight: The OK Election Results beta site.Auto-refresh. County/Precinct Maps. Graphs. Turnout %. Favorites. And more! Just click the beta link on this page to check it out. (If you prefer, you can still use our "classic" results site instead.)https://t.co/d85BWjQ0fx — Oklahoma State Election Board (@OKelections) November 7, 2018 KFOR-TV and K. Querry November 6, 20187:06 pm The @kfor building is decked out in Red, White and Blue for Election Night! #KFORElections #drone #dronevideo #dronepilot pic.twitter.com/sFlodCCCKm — Steve Johnson (@stevejkfor) November 7, 2018 KFOR-TV and K. Querry November 6, 20187:03 pm For up-to-the-minute election results, head to kfor.com/elections. The results will continually update as the votes are counted. KFOR-TV and K. Querry November 6, 20187:00 pm The polls are officially closed! Election results will begin trickling in throughout the evening.