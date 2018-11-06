Man found guilty of shooting Chickasha police officers

CHICKASHA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man who was accused of shooting several police officers in 2017 has been found guilty on several charges.

In September of 2017, officers with the Chickasha Police Department were serving a search warrant at a home in the 3500 block of S. 4th St.

As they approached the house, investigators said shots were fired from a man inside the building.

“Subject’s moving through the building. Randomly firing through the walls. East side, west side, rounds coming out,” an officer can be heard saying on the 911 call. “Shots fired! Large amount. Subject barricaded. We have one of our officers shot.”

Sgt. Matthew Schoolfield, a 10-year veteran of the department, was hit immediately three times. His vest stopped at least another two rounds.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“He was able to make his way on his own to a perimeter officer and collapsed. The perimeter officer went to drag him to cover where a tourniquet was applied to his upper right arm,” Chickasha Police Chief Goebel Music said.

Officer Daniel Ramirez, a one and a half-year veteran of the department, was hit with shrapnel. He was treated at the hospital and released.

“He was able to stay in the fight and continued to fight until he could no longer continue,” Music said.

Authorities said the officers were trying to serve a search warrant on 61-year-old Alex Warren Klingler, who was accused of attempting to abduct and assault a woman.

Eventually, Klingler surrendered to officers.

"As Klingler began to fire, I'm under the opinion that Klingler intended to kill every officer that was out there, and our evidence is going to be clear that that's what it was. I felt that it was important to show a count for every officer that was on scene,” District Attorney Jason Hicks said.

On Monday, a Grady County jury found Klingler guilty of three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, six counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of maiming.

The jury recommended a life sentence on each of the counts.