Man taken to hospital following shooting in Moore

MOORE, Okla. – A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the stomach overnight.

Police responded to the area near SE 4th and Eastern around 3:45 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

According to police, a woman shot a man in the stomach.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition with one gunshot wound, but was alert when police arrived.

The woman is in police custody, and police are investigating the shooting as a domestic incident.

Authorities are still investigating was led up to the shooting.