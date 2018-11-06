Oklahoma DEQ notifies Norman elementary school of lead, copper exceedance in classroom sink

NORMAN, Okla. – The Oklahoma Department of Environment Quality notified a Norman elementary school of a lead and copper exceedance in one classroom sink.

Five samples were taken during a routine sampling event with only one exceeding the action level at Washington Elementary.

The school posted information on lead at all entrances and exits to the school, notified parents and brought in an alternate water source.

The sink with the exceedance has been taken out pending further sample results.

Follow-up sample results will be available later this week.

The exceedance is for Washington Elementary only, and does not affect other schools within the Norman Public School District.

For more information, click here.