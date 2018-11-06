Oklahoma family still searching for daughter’s body after man admits to murder

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is in shock after a 22-year-old man admitted to shooting and killing their loved one.

Lauren Kidd was reported missing on Oct. 30 after her family said she didn’t show up to a family gathering on Oct. 27.

Police learned the 21-year-old was last seen with her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Konner Brunner.

“I didn’t get to tell her goodbye,” Christa Kidd, the victim’s mother, told KJRH. “I didn’t get to tell her I loved her. I didn’t get to give her a hug.”

Lauren’s ex-husband says he knew Brunner was bad news and tried to warn her.

“I kept telling her he is not a good guy, you can do so much better,” said Zachary Main.

When detectives confronted Brunner, he admitted to killing Lauren and putting her body in a recycling bin. Police found blood on the bin, but her body is still missing.

Brunner is in the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.