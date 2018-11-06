× Police investigating after home invasion in north Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – An investigation is underway after a home invasion in north Oklahoma City.

Police responded to the scene overnight near NW 50th and Military.

Authorities say at least two suspects broke into a home and stole a couple of firearms and the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was later found near SW 18th and Phillips.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police are still working on the suspects’ descriptions and the investigation is ongoing.