Residents displaced after metro townhome chimney fire spreads

OKLAHOMA CITY - A chimney fire quickly got out of hand at a group of metro town homes. It happened at about 6:10 p.m. at the MacArthur Park Town Homes near NW 23rd and N. MacArthur Blvd.

The fire started in a bottom floor chimney that residents said they were trying to stack with wood. Firefighters are still trying to determine what set the fire off.

Flames traveled up the chimney and into an open attic that spread across other town homes. That’s where the fire spread to other homes on either side.

The attic as well as the tight space the town homes are fit in behind commercial buildings created obstacles for firefighters.

“You have separate apartments but above them, it’s totally open,” said Battalion Chief Cathy Hayes. “So if you have a fire in one apartment you can think, ‘Oh, it’s going to be contained in that apartment.’ No, if it gets up in that attic, it can take off that whole roof and essentially take out the whole building. So they did an aggressive stop.”

More than 50 firefighters responded, and it took about 20 minutes to extinguish the flames.

No one was injured but two people were displaced.