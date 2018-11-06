“She’s just a good kid,” 16-year-old girl hoping to be adopted and find permanent place to call home 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Jessica is a caring 16-year-old who would like to make a career out of helping others someday.

“I’m going to go to Langston and be a nurse for babies,” Jessica said.

Her adoption worker agrees – it’s Jessica’s gift.

“She really cares about the other girls in the group home and how my kids are doing. She’s just a good kid,” Cathy Randles, Adoption Transition Unit worker for OKDHS, said.

News 4 talked to Jessica in March of last year. Back then, she talked about playing sports.

“I like to do track. I like to do football. I like to do horseback riding. I like to do fishing,” she said in March 2017.

Right now, she’s more focused on her creative side and likes to color.

And, she’s still looking for a permanent place to call home after being under DHS custody for three years.

“One home and a lot of group homes,” Jessica said.

She’s hoping someone will want to adopt her so she can finally stop moving and have a permanent home.

“So I can be adopted and live with a nice family,” Jessica said. “So I can be loved and helped.”

For more information on adopting Jessica, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

OKDHS is still desperately in need of more foster homes. If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

