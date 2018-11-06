Sooners Move Up in College Football Playoff Rankings
Oklahoma moved up one spot in the latest College Football Playoff committee rankings out Tuesday night.
The Sooners are now 6th in the rankings.
Oklahoma hosts Oklahoma State in the Bedlam game Saturday at 2:30 pm.
Here are the complete rankings for the top 25:
- Alabama, 9-0
- Clemson, 9-0
- Notre Dame, 9-0 (last week: 4)
- Michigan, 8-1 (5)
- Georgia, 8-1 (6)
- Oklahoma, 8-1 (7)
- LSU, 7-2 (3)
- Washington State, 8-1
- West Virginia, 7-1 (13)
- Ohio State, 8-1
- Kentucky, 7-2 (9)
- UCF, 8-0
- Syracuse, 7-2 (19)
- NC State, 6-2 (21)
- Florida, 6-3 (11)
- Mississippi State, 6-3 (18)
- Boston College, 7-2 (22)
- Michigan State, 6-3 (NR)
- Texas, 6-3 (17)
- Penn State, 6-3 (14)
- Iowa, 6-3 (16)
- Iowa State, 5-3 (24)
- Fresno State, 8-1
- Auburn, 6-3 (NR)
- Washington, 7-3 (NR)