× Toy drive collecting gifts for children in need during Bedlam game

OKLAHOMA CITY – While cheering on your favorite team this Saturday, a few local organizations hope you will also help those in need.

On Saturday, The Franchise 107.7 is teaming up with Sunbeam Family Services and Catholic Charities Oklahoma City to collect toys for families in need through ‘A Very Giving Christmas.’

Fans who attend the Bedlam matchup are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped gifts for children of all ages.

“Tyler Media and 107.7 The Franchise are excited to help kick off the season of giving and doing what we can to help Sunbeam Family Services and Catholic Charities in their incredible efforts to help Oklahomans have a wonderful Christmas,” said Todd Hough, with Tyler Media.

Donations can be dropped off at the Franchise’s tent at the Bedlam game from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Most needed gifts include action figures, baby dolls and gift cards.