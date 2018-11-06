× Uber, Lyft offering discounted rides to the polls

OKLAHOMA CITY – Need a ride to your polling place?

Uber and Lyft are both offering discounts for those who need a ride to the polls.

Uber

Uber is offering $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day on the most affordable Uber option available in your city: Express POOL, POOL, or UberX, in that order.

If you’re interested, follow these steps:

Make sure you have the most recent version of the Uber app. Enter the promotional code VOTE2018 in your app. (Tap Menu > Payment > Add Promo Code) Request your ride using our polling place locator, right in the Uber app. Be sure to select the most affordable Uber option available in your city (Express POOL, POOL, or UberX, in that order).

Click here for more information.

Lyft

Across the country, Lyft is giving away 50% off promo codes on Election Day. And, for underserved communities, the rides will be provided free of cost through nonpartisan and nonprofit partners.

You can access the code here.

Click here for more information.