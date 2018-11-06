Voters report ballot box malfunctions in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Several people throughout the metro reported problems with their ballot boxes on election day.

Repairs had to be made to at least two boxes - one at The Church of the Resurrection near Memorial and Rockwell and the other at Wildewood Baptist Church at NE 63rd & Kelly.

Doug Sanderson with the Oklahoma County Election Board says both issues were fixed and this is actually a common problem when ballots aren't fed straight or enough time isn't given between each one.

He says when this happens, voters have yet another decision to make.

"You have two choices, you can put your ballot in the emergency bin and we'll feed it in once we're up and running, or you're welcome to stay here and wait until we get it working properly," Sanderson said.

If you encounter problems with your voting experience, you can call the state election board or your county's election board.

You can also call The ACLU of Oklahoma at (405) 796-8683.