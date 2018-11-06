× Westbrook Out for Wednesday at Cleveland, Then Day-to-Day

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Tuesday guard Russell Westbrook will miss OKC’s game on Wednesday night at Cleveland after suffering a sprained left ankle in the Thunder’s win over New Orleans on Monday night.

Westbrook will be re-evaluated Thursday before the Thunder host Houston at Chesapeake Arena, and will essentially be a day-to-day situation from that point on.

X-rays on Westbrook’s left ankle were negative, but he was clearly in major pain when he suffered the injury late in the third quarter against the Pelicans.

OKC has five games in a row and are 5-4 on the season.

The Thunder visit Cleveland Wednesday night at 6:00 pm, then host Houston Thursday at 7:00, before traveling to Dallas for an 8:00 game on Saturday night.