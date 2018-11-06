Woman says her 1-year-old daughter with rare conditions dropped from SoonerCare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman said her 1-year-old daughter was dropped from SoonerCare because her husband’s income last month was over the threshold.

Lexie Wolfe’s daughter, Olivia, was born with pulmonary hypertension, a heart condition and a genetic condition.

Olivia was also born with omphalocele, another rare condition.

“Her belly button wasn’t closed when she was born, so her liver and her intestines were outside her body,” Wolfe said.

Olivia spent months in the hospital for her health issues, and the costs are high. Her heart medication each month is just under $8,000.

But, last month, Wolfe said she relieved a letter.

“They sent us a letter saying that my husband was over the income, that he made too much, so they were going to drop her,” she said.

Since then, no physical therapy for Olivia, no occupational therapy, no wound care and no medication.

“I called, and I unfortunately broke down on the phone and I told her, I was like, 'Listen, even if my husband makes $10,000 a month, we have one medication that’s $8,000,'” Wolfe said.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority said it cannot comment on the specific case but income requirements are in place for SoonerCare. The agency also said it works with families based on their individual situations in a case-by-case basis.

The Health Care Authority said, for a family of three, which includes a child, the monthly income cannot exceed $3,637.

Meanwhile, to cover the costs, Wolfe said she hopes to get her daughter on disability. And, she’s not giving up.

“I’m just terrified that her heart’s going to stop and there’s nothing I can do,” she said.

Wolfe said people have donated money to help her with Olivia’s medical bills, including one woman who paid for the $8,000 bill for the heart medication.

“She asked me to remain anonymous, wrote the check, met Olivia, hugged me and left,” she said. “It definitely made my faith a little bit stronger.”