Colorado man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, kids

GREELEY, Colo. - A Colorado man charged with killing his pregnant wife and two daughters has pleaded guilty under a plea deal that will allow him to avoid the death penalty.

Christopher Watts entered his plea Tuesday during a court hearing in Greeley.

Investigators have previously said that Watts admitted to police that he killed his wife, Shanann. But he said he strangled her in "a rage" when he discovered she had strangled their two daughters after he sought a separation.

Watts confessed to burying his wife near two oil tanks and dumping his daughters' bodies in the tanks, according to an affidavit obtained by KDVR.

Shanann was 15 weeks pregnant.

Prosecutors say they dropped the possibility of the death penalty with the agreement of the victims' family.

Watts replied "guilty" nine times in response to Judge Marcelo Kopcow's reading of each charge.

Shanann's parents and brother were in the courtroom.

Sentencing was set by the judge for Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. He will be sentenced to life in prison without parole, KDVR reports.