Election Day Recap: Results in key races

OKLAHOMA CITY – The race for governor and several other key races are over as Oklahomans headed to the polls Tuesday.

By the end of the night, Kevin Stitt (R) took home the win for governor against Drew Edmondson (D) and Chris Powell (L), and finished with 54 percent of the vote – 643,987 votes.

Stitt, a business owner from Tulsa, said he wanted to run the state government like a business, give first-time teachers a $5,000 bonus and reduce and streamline several state agencies in an effort to save money.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Edmondson finished with 42 percent of the vote and 500,430 votes. Powell finished with 3 percent and 40,768 votes.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Governor Mary Fallin released a statement following Stitt's victory, and it says in part:

"Congratulations to Kevin Stitt on being elected Oklahoma’s 28th governor. I wish him the best of luck when he takes over the helm of our state January 14. I’m going to do everything I can to make sure he will have a very smooth transition. My office is well prepared to help make him successful. The governor-elect’s office at the state Capitol is equipped with computers and telephones to begin the orderly transition of power."

And, defying expectations and history itself, Kendra Horn (D) has defeated U.S. Representative Steve Russell (R) in the race for Oklahoma's 5th congressional district.

Horn finished the race with 121,013 votes or 51 percent of the total. Russell finished with 117,725 votes, or 49 percent of the total.

"Not only did we flip the 5th, we changed the conversation. We changed the way that campaigns are run in this state because we got out, we talked to our friends. We talked to our neighbors. We talked to people about issues that are important in our day to day lives," Horn said Tuesday.

Rep. Russell's office released this statement Tuesday night:

"Colonel Russell thanks his supporters for their prayers, their tireless work and their commitment to the state of Oklahoma. Their willingness to take part in the process is a credit to their character and the country. Colonel Russell is heading back to Washington tomorrow and will continue serving for the remainder of his term. We are a great nation that is still worth fighting for."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joy Hofmeister (R) won the race for State Superintendent, keeping her title, against John Cox (D) and Larry Huff (I). Hofmeister had 58 percent of the vote - 686,839 votes.

Mike Hunter (R) also kept his title and was reelected as Attorney General, running against Mark Myles (D). Hunter had 64 percent of the vote - 750,082 votes.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the race of Lt. Governor, Matt Pinnell (R) won with nearly 62% of the votes - 728,547. He ran against Anastasia Pittman (D) and Ivan Holmes (I).

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more election results, click here.