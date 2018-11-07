× Officials: 6-year-old boy pulled from water at Lake Stanley Draper

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a possible drowning at a metro lake.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to Lake Stanley Draper following a reported drowning.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say they were told that a child fell off of a boat dock at the lake.

Officials at the scene tell News 4 that a 6-year-old boy was with his mother and siblings when he fell off the boat dock. The child’s mother dove into the water after him, but could not get to him.

When she got out of the water, she immediately called 911.

After searching for the boy, rescue divers pulled a child from the water near the boat dock.

He was rushed to a nearby ambulance, but his condition is not known at this time.