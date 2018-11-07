× Expert: Horn’s defeat over Russell could be factored by turnout, energy

OKLAHOMA CITY – A political science expert said an Oklahoma defeat defying expectations and history itself could be attributed to voter turnout and campaign energy.

On Tuesday night, democratic challenger Kendra Horn upset republican incumbent Rep. Steve Russell for Oklahoma’s 5th congressional district. Horn finished the race with 50.67 percent of the vote, compared to Russell’s 49.33 percent.

James Davenport, a professor of political science at Rose State College, said early campaigning was likely one of the “smartest things” Horn chose to do.

“Especially if you are a challenger, you can’t wait until the last minute so to speak or just decide on filing day, ‘Oh, I’m going to do this’ because it takes a lot of infrastructure to put together a winning campaign,” Davenport said. “She did a great job fundraising, a tremendous job fundraising, but that takes a lot of planning and a lot of effort to do, as well. She obviously had a good operation, a good organization to get people out, to get her base excited and her voters excited about her possibly winning.”

Davenport said voter turnout could have also played a role in pushing Horn across the finish line.

“It’s a little early to get a good breakdown of where that turnout came from, but it can’t be the only contributing factor because there was a high turnout across the state and, for the most part, republicans won most of their elections easily,” he said. “Anytime there’s great energy and, if there’s a candidate… we saw this with Barack Obama in 2008 and again in 2012 where they can attract a group of voters who typically have been less engaged, it can make a difference.”

Appearing on CNN on Wednesday morning, Horn credited her younger supporters.

“I think things are changing here. We had an amazing group of people that were involved. We really got a lot of young people involved, and I think that that is one of the things that made a huge difference,” she said. “We had a great group of fellows, and getting those voices of young voters and engaging new people in this district really made a difference.”