Fallin asks Oklahoma organizations to ring bells to honor end of World War I

OKLAHOMA CITY – Residents across Oklahoma may hear a chorus of bells on Sunday morning to recognize the end of World War I.

Gov. Mary Fallin asked municipalities, religious congregations, military installations, organizations and cemeteries to ring bells on Sunday, Nov. 11 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

“The tolling of bells is a traditional expression of honor and remembrance for those who died serving our nation,” said Fallin. “The bell tolling provides a solemn reminder of the sacrifice and service of veterans of World War I, and all veterans.”

The groups are asked to toll the bells at 11 a.m. to signify the signing of the Armistice that ended hostilities in the war.

World War I took place between July 1914 and November 1918, and is among the deadliest conflicts in world history. The United States officially entered the war on April 6, 1917. During the war, 116,516 Americans were killed, including 1,820 from Oklahoma.