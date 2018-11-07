High-end steakhouse coming to first floor of First National Center

OKLAHOMA CITY – As construction on a historic building in downtown Oklahoma City continues, we’re learning more about the plans for First National Center.

In 2016, Gary Brooks took on the daunting task of renovating First National Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

“One of the reasons First National has not been redeveloped is that the budget to make it work is just so high. In fact, it’s about $100 million more than if we were just dealing with dirt,” Gary Brooks, president of Cornerstone Development, told News 4.

The $230 million project will include a hotel, restaurant, apartments, parking garage and shops.

"I think having this development here will really spur other developments, so First National will be the catalyst to really draw other businesses here," Tammy Fate, with the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, said.

The Park Avenue structure takes up the entire block and is one of the most recognizable buildings in downtown Oklahoma City.

The vaults downstairs will transform into an Italian restaurant, while one corner of the building will be a museum dedicated to the structure's history.

Now, we're learning more about other plans for the building.

NewsOK reports that Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, an internationally top-rated chain, will be located on the first floor of the building.

Officials say they plan to open the restaurant at the same time as the hotel and upscale apartments open in 2020.