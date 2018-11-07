Kyler Murray Ready for First Bedlam Start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray will make his first and probably only start in a Bedlam game this Saturday at 2:30 pm.

Murray says he expects and intense game due to the rivalry, but he knows OU must focus on execution to beat the underdog Cowboys.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy says Murray's ability to take off and run makes him extremely dangerous.

On Wednesday, Murray was named one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien Award, which goes to the nation's top quarterback.

Three finalists will be named in two weeks and the winner will be named December 6.