Local radio personality wins city council race, pushes for change

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local radio personality decided she wanted to see changes in her community and took initiative.

Nikki Nice won Tuesday night’s special election runoff for the Ward 7 city council seat with more than 70 percent of the votes. She’s best known for being a personality on Heart and Soul 92.1 and said it’s her listeners who sparked her interest in getting into politics.

“We have people call in and talk about local issues, talk about national issues, talk about state issues,” Nice said.

So, earlier this year, when the Ward 7 city council seat was vacated – Nice took a leap of faith.

“I said, ‘Momma, come on.’ I took my mom there with me and my campaign manager now, and we filed and the rest is technically history,” she said.

Nice was diving into unfamiliar territory.

“But, then, the next morning, when I woke up, I said, ‘Ooh. What did I just do?’ But, I know the purpose is community, and I wouldn’t trade this journey for anything else,” she said.

Raised on the city’s northeast side – which she will soon serve – Nice attended Northeast High School and later earned her degree in broadcast journalism from Langston University.

“I am all local. That’s for sure,” she said.

Through growing up and staying involved in her community, Nice said she’s been able to find out what changes her neighbors want to see. The biggest problem she said they face is a lack of grocery stores.

“We’ve got a lot of liquor stores opening up here,” said Larry Tucker, who voted for Nice. “We don’t need any more liquor stores. We need all the grocery stores we can.”

Earlier this year, the community was excited to see a store open near Northeast 36th and Kelly. However, before they knew it, it was closed again.

“Some parts of our ward are considered a ‘food desert,’ and obviously that’s affecting the quality of life for the residents that live within it,” Nice said.

Nice said she wants to also work on opening a senior wellness center and improve schools and infant mortality rates – all the while, getting others move involved in the political process.

“I want young people, young girls, to look and say ‘I can do that!’ I want them to do this. I want to make sure we all understand the process, how to get it done and how to get it done together,” Nice said.

“I think she’s going to do some great things for us,” Tucker said.

Nice will be sworn in at a special meeting on November 19. She’ll serve the remainder of the seat’s four-year term. It will end in April of 2021.