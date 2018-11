MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. – The Major County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a burglary that occurred in Ringwood.

On Tuesday night, between 7:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday, two company trucks and one gooseneck trailer with a dump bed were stolen from D & B Oilfield Services.

Officials say the thieves gained access to the business’ yard.

The sheriff’s office released photos on Facebook of what was taken.

If you have any information, give authorities a call.