Man dies after being stabbed several times in arm, Oklahoma City police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person has died following an early-morning stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City. It happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday near N.W. 16th and Meridian.

"A passerby located the victim laying on the sidewalk just west of 7-Eleven,” said Lt. Sinue Zepeda with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Some of the victim’s clothing was scattered along the sidewalk, along with a large trail of blood.

"When officers arrived, they did find the man, and he indeed had been hurt. He appeared to have been stabbed,” said MSgt. Gary Knight.

The victim was stabbed several times in the arm, according to officers on scene. He died a short time later at a local hospital.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. We do not know what let up to the stabbing nor do we know who did it,” Knight said.

Police also don’t know where the victim was stabbed. Officers on scene told News 4 it’s possible he was stabbed somewhere else and dropped off at N.W. 16th and Meridian.

"Shortly after officers arrived, he was transported to the hospital where he died. So, it's very hard to get information from a person in that condition,” Knight said.

If you have information that can help police, call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.