Men caught with 4.5 pounds of fentanyl sentenced to prison

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say two men will be sent to prison for trafficking fentanyl and cocaine through Oklahoma.

Court documents indicate that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stopped 26-year-old Jose Grijalva and 39-year-old Raymend Lee Scott for a traffic violation along I-40 on April 10, 2017.

A drug dog discovered 4.5 pounds of fentanyl and more than seven pounds of cocaine in the spare tire.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is typically prescribed in amounts less than a milligram. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, 4.5 pounds of fentanyl, if pure, could kill as many as one million people.

Grijalva pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute. He was sentenced to 120 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Scott pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and cocaine. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release.