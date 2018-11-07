× Midwest City High School to honor sacrifices of military alumni

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – An Oklahoma high school is honoring alumni who sacrificed everything for their country.

Fifty years ago, young graduates from Midwest City High School joined the military by the hundreds to fight in the Vietnam War. In all, 22 Midwest City graduates were killed in action.

Now, they are being recognized for their sacrifices by their alma mater.

Midwest City High School will host a dedication ceremony for its new Vietnam Memorial on campus.

A granite ‘Wall of Honor’ displays the names and pictures of the 22 Midwest City High School students who died in Vietnam.

Those names will be as follows:

Rex B. Freeman

Allen P. Miller

Donald L. Bernard

Edward G. Baker

James L. Eatmon

John K. Johnson

James ‘Delton’ Moffett

Larry L. Riley

Lawrence S. Robbins

Sammy R. Smith

Benjamin F. Bolding

Randell H. Burnsed

Stephen R. Costello

Stephen S. Donohue

Michael R. Finerty

James. D. Guffey

Randall L. McElreath

Jerry A. Kiser

Kenneth W. Skinner

Ronald C. High

Albin L. Kendall

Jimmy D. Sanders.

Also, an honor roll will display the names and pictures of three Midwest City High School alumni who died in the Murrah Federal Building Bombing:

Paul D. Ice

Kimberly K. Clark

Kathy L. Seidl.

Lance M. Chase, who died in Operation Iraqi Freedom, will also be honored.

Organizers say they raised funds to complete the $250,000 project.

“There has been no cost to Mid-Del Public Schools,” said committee chair Bob Osmond, Class of ‘64.

Each morning, students will pass through the memorial’s plaza on their way to class.

“The memorial is a place of solemn beauty and a lasting tribute to MCHS students who demonstrate their commitment and devotion to duty and country by serving in the United States military,” Osmond said.

The dedication ceremony will take place on Veteran’s Day, and USAF 4-star General Roger Brady will be the keynote speaker.