Nikki Nice wins Ward 7 Oklahoma City Council runoff

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans took the polls Tuesday to vote in several key races, including the race for some voters in Oklahoma City for the Ward 7 Oklahoma City Council seat.

Nikki Nice won the special election runoff Tuesday night for open seat on city council with 71 percent of the votes against Kirk Pankratz.

She will be sworn in at a special meeting on November 19 to serve the remainder of the seat’s four-year term, which ends April 2021.

Councilman Lee E. Cooper Jr. is the current representative for Ward 7, and was appointed June 5 to serve until the special election. His predecessor resigned.

The council has nine members: the mayor, and one member representing each of Oklahoma City’s eight Wards.