Officials: Oklahoma teen shot in head by mother has died

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – A 16-year-old girl who was shot in the head by her mother has died from her injuries.

Officials with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office say dispatchers received a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday from a friend who was staying the night at the family’s home.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds and the body of 18-year-old Kayson Toliver.

A court affidavit obtained by KJRH, the children’s mother told the district attorney that she “was so sorry” for what she “had done” and allegedly admitted to trying to kill her three children.

In the affidavit, Hall allegedly admitted to shooting Toliver in the head while he was asleep. She then allegedly shot 16-year-old Kloee Toliver in the head, which woke the 14-year-old. Hall reportedly shot at her as she ran to a bathroom.

Officials say Amy Hall mentioned her ex-husband, and said part of her thought she was saving her children.

“Any event like this is a tragedy,” said Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. “Almost 33 years on this job, this is the second scene I’ve been to where children are the victims at the hands of a parent. It’s exceptionally tragic.”

On Monday, officials announced that doctors determined Kloee Toliver was brain dead. Authorities say Kloee would remain on life support until her organs could be donated.

On Tuesday night, authorities confirmed that she had passed away.

“It is with sad news that we must confirm that on the evening of November 6, 2018 16 Year old Kloee Toliver succumbed to her injuries received during the events that transpired on November 1, 2018 at her Nuyaka residence,” a statement from the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office.

Hall is now facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of shooting with intent to kill.