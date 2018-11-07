Officials: Oklahoma’s midterm voter turnout sets new 22-year high

OKLAHOMA CITY – State officials say more people turned out for Tuesday’s midterm elections than any other midterm in the past 20 years.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Election Board say 1,185,185 people cast their votes in Oklahoma’s 2018 midterm elections, which is about a 56% voter turnout.

Although there were many people who did not head to the polls, authorities say Tuesday’s voter turnout was the highest percentage of voters in a midterm election in over 22 years.

“We are extremely pleased with voter turnout in yesterday’s election. With nearly 1.2 million votes cast and turnout over 56 percent, this election ranks head and shoulders above any gubernatorial year turnout since at least 1986, and by a wide margin. Good voter participation is a sign of a healthy democracy, and Oklahomans should be proud of their engagement in the election process this year. We have set modern records for the number of candidates to file for office, turnout in a gubernatorial year primary election and turnout in a gubernatorial year general election. This is a banner year for elections in Oklahoma,” said Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.